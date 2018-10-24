The Man who Put the Saud in Saudi Arabia

We have breaking news in America today, with an ominous October surprise two weeks before Election Day: Explosive devices have been mailed to the homes of Barack Obama, the Clintons and George Soros, and to the New York offices of CNN.

I have a particular aversion to instant commentary on "suspicious package" stories.It is interesting to me - considering that the United States Post Office scans every seven-year-old's handwritten birthday card to gran'ma - how hard to track back to source such devices are, and I am also mindful that some of these cases are never officially solved, most famously the post-9/11 anthrax mailings.

So I shall hold off further comment until more facts are known.

~The emerging Saudi position on the death of Jamal Khashoggi is that it was Mohammed bin Sultan's "Will no one rid me of this turbulent, er, Washington Post columnist?" moment, and that, as with Henry II's quartet of knights eight-and-a-half centuries ago galloping off to Canterbury, the fifteen-man House of Saud hit squad just got a little too eager to please and hopped a flight to Istanbul.

Yeah, sure. The spilling of blood - especially important blood - is ordered from the top in Saudi. It always has been, ever since Britain and America cooked up the Frankensaud Monster of a state and set it staggering around Araby. Last year on The Mark Steyn Show I offered a few thoughts on the blood-soaked Ibn Saud's establishment of his alleged kingdom, which I thought were worth dusting off amid all this talk of what a valued ally these chaps are. So do give it a click and let me know what you think:

