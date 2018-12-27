Intersectiophobia Alert

Tonight at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific please join me for a full hour of guest-host-level sub-entertainment as I sit in for the man himself on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live across America. If you can't make the live show, do check out the rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific.

Today I started the day on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" with Griff, Katie and Pete. Mediaite's Aidan McLaughlin didn't care for the cut of our collective jibs:

Fox & Friends had a laugh on Thursday over the Democratic contenders for president in 2020, cracking jokes about the "intersectional field." "What's Beto's real name?" asked Fox & Friends guest host Katie Pavlich. "It's Robert Francis." "It's not exotic enough," said Mark Steyn, a Fox News contributor and singer. "It's not intersectional enough," Pavlich said. "They're looking for someone more intersectional," Steyn continued. "They'd like a Muslim transgender candidate, but they're gonna have to make do with Joe Biden!" The set roared, before moving on to Hillary Clinton.

I do wish these strange fellows who find it a rewarding job to be a snowflake stenographer paid to type out the words of others as if the outrageousness is self-evident could at least transcribe accurately. I actually said "Muslima transgender". I certainly hope Mr McLaughlin will take the trouble to correct the record. He doesn't seem to have much else to do.

Also up for discussion was the media's strange urge to prosecute serving soldiers in a combat zone for getting their hats autographed:

Mark Steyn - who will be guest-hosting for Tucker Carlson tonight - said on "Fox & Friends" that some have suggested military regulations were violated because Trump signed MAGA hats for some service members. "Why don't we get Robert Mueller? Let's double his staff and give him another six years and see whether Putin colluded with Trump to fill Iraq full of MAGA hats," he joked.

Click below for more of the segment:

We didn't get to the Taliban cheerleading squad, alas, which is my favorite news item of the day.

I'll be back on camera tonight and tomorrow guest-hosting for Tucker. But, if you're of weakish stomach after all the figgy pudding and prefer me in non-visual formats, on Friday I'll also be behind the Golden EIB Microphone guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show - and, speaking of audio, if you're still in Yulish mood, please give a listen to our bicentennial celebration of "Silent Night" on a live-performance edition of our Song of the Week.

