Behind the Beaded Curtain

First off, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Open Line Friday Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show.

Then I'll be lowered onto the hair and makeup slab and in the tender care of Cindy and Brandy in preparation for another grueling hour of telly guest-hosting on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", coast to coast at 8pm Eastern (with a rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific).

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker" we covered many of the day's big topics, starting with the media derangement over the presidential visit to Iraq:

After Concha accurately noted that no liberal media outlet would dare condemn soldiers who brought "hope and change" memorabilia to Obama to sign, Steyn tore into CNN for trying to make "MAGA" hats an offense the soldiers could be court-martialed for. "And the preoccupation of the American media is whether hats, the troops chose to take to that event, are somehow some potential crime that they can be pulled up in front of a military court for. I mean, that's bonkers isn't it," he exclaimed.

Click below to watch:

Later we talked border wall - or, as Nancy Pelosi would have it, border beaded curtain:

And of course, as it's Thursday, we pitted two of Fox News' current affairs colossi against each other to see who knew most about the week's big stories. For this final "Final Exam" of the year, it was a brace of Fox's New Year's Eve Times Square hosts - Kennedy vs Carley Shimkus:

We'll link to any more video should it be posted, but you can see the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

It's a great privilege to be a small part of a show as successful as Tucker's, especially when the totalitarian left is trying to destroy it not via open honest debate but through an advertiser boycott. It's interesting that it's now social justice lefties who think we should leave it to corporations to determine what ideas you're permitted to be exposed to. So I hope you'll tune in tonight if only to stick it to those twerps.

