Births and Brexit, Beijing and Brussels

A couple of hours ago, Theresa May's faux Brexit went down to the biggest defeat any government has suffered in the Commons for a century. It was something I touched on earlier in the day with Danielle Smith, former Wildrose Party leader in Alberta and now top-rated morning host at 770 CHQR in Calgary. Danielle and I started with China and its deathbed demography, but moved by process of the latter to Europe and the enfeebled state of United Kingdom sovereignty. Click below to listen:

~Today featured a double-bill of radio for me, beginning with Dave Allen at 570 WSYR in Syracuse, New York, where Dennis and I will be next month, at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre, named for the propagators of the traffic light. Dave asked me about the show and the government shutdown (which is not, so far as I know, related):

~Last night, because of Tucker's sharp opening monologue on Russia, we didn't get to my favorite California story of the day - the two cats renting a studio apartment for $1,500 a month. What a state: the kitties are hogging all the prime real estate, yet out on the streets of Los Angeles and San Francisco it looks like one overflowing litter tray. For some reason, cat lover though I am, this struck me as an ominous portent of tomorrow, of a world where the felines rule, and man has to squeeze in through the people flap in the bottom of the back door. Any day now we'll be hearing that Barbra Streisand has sold her pad at Malibu to some tabby who got thirty mil from Miramax because Harvey Weinstein used to get her to scratch his back.

