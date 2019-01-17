Image

Mark Steyn

There'll Always Be An England (Brussels Permitting)

by Mark Steyn
On Wednesday afternoon, I kept my midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. Among the topics were the Gillette #MeToo ad, Justin's showdown with the Chinese Politburo, and Brexit with bonus music-hall gags and Vera Lynn lunch orders. Click below to listen:

For that brave band who prefer me in vision, tonight, Thursday, I'll be with Tucker Carlson south of the border at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

For those Ontario listeners who enjoy my visits to the Oakley show, we hope to see a few of you at our Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn dates. We know at least one Montrealer coming to the Rochester show, but, if you're anywhere along the QEW, it's a lot closer. And Kingston (or even Ottawa) isn't that inconvenient for the Miller/Steyn Syracuse gig - oh, and with VIP tickets, you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but you get to meet Dennis and me at the end of the evening. More details of our tour dates here.

The Mark Steyn Club is now well into its second year, and, if you're finally getting round to maybe perhaps possibly considering becoming a member, please see here. We are grateful for the support of all our friends around the world - from London, Ontario to London, England, to London, Kiribati - and look forward to welcoming many more in the months ahead.

Image

