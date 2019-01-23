Miller in PA, Steyn in NY

Mark and Dennis Miller take to the stage together for the first time next month. Here's Dennis with Rich Zeoli on WPHT The Big Talker in Pennsylvania, where Miller & Steyn will be appearing at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading (where tickets are going fast) and the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre (where tickets are going not so urgently). Click below to hear Dennis with Rich:

Meanwhile, Mark was on the air the other day with Nateal Falk at WHCU in Syracuse, where he and Dennis will be appearing at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre, named for the propagators of the traffic light. Click below to listen:

Miller & Steyn will also be at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York, where Mark hopes to see a few friendly Ontarian faces in the crowd. And don't forget, at Syracuse and Rochester, as at Reading and Wilkes-Barre, with VIP seating you get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show. More details of the Miller/Steyn New York/Pennsylvania gigs here.

On Thursday, Mark will be back with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.