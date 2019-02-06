Steyn on the Air

On this morning after the State of the Union the night before, I started the day with some post-SOTU analysis with Bob Lonsberry on NewsRadio WHAM 1180 in Rochester, New York. We'll post the audio as soon as we can. This afternoon at 3.30pm Eastern I'll be back for more Wednesday-morning-quarterbacking with Rich Zeoli on what I still like to think of as The Big Talker 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia.

Pre-State of the Union, earlier this week I checked in with Dave Allen at 570 WSYR in Syracuse, where Dave will be joining Dennis Miller and me on stage at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre on Saturday February 23rd. You can hear how well my SOTU hopes aligned with reality. Click below to listen:

Aside from the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, Dennis Miller and I will also be taking to the stage on February 22nd at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania (where tickets are fast disappearing), and then at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York (where I hope to see a few friendly Ontarian faces in the crowd from up the QEW) and finally at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. And don't forget, with VIP seating you get to meet Dennis and me after the show. More details of the Miller/Steyn New York/Pennsylvania gigs here.

See you on the Big Talker as your go-to-for-SOTU guy with Rich Zeoli this afternoon.