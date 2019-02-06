Image

Mark Steyn

Your SOTU Go-To Guy

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Air

https://www.steynonline.com/9177/your-sotu-go-to-guy

Send WhatsApp
Print

On the morning after the State of the Union the night before, Mark started the day with Bob Lonsberry on NewsRadio WHAM 1180 in Rochester, New York, where he and Dennis Miller will be appearing in a few weeks live at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York (where we hope to see a few friendly Ontarian faces in the crowd from up the QEW). Click below for post-SOTU analysis and more:

This afternoon at 3.30pm Eastern Mark will return for more post-SOTU Wednesday-morning-quarterbacking with Rich Zeoli on 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia. Rich will be joining Miller and Steyn on stage for their February 22nd gig at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania (where tickets are fast disappearing). More details of the Miller/Steyn tour here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark joins Rich Zeoli on Philadelphia's 1210 WPHT at 3:30pm Eastern Time.

 

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Infanticide and Minstrelsy
  2. The Johnnie Cochran of the Great White North?
  3. The Age of the Woke Billionaire
  4. Vortex of Fear
  5. The Day After Tomorrow

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.