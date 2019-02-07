A Party of Woke Mammy Singers

On WPHT in Philadelphia, Mark checked in with Rich Zeoli for more post-State of the Union analysis, and some thoughts on the bizarre situation in which Virginia Democrats. Click below to listen:

Rich will be joining Mark and Dennis Miller on stage for their February 22nd gig at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania (where tickets are fast disappearing). Reading isn't too far for New Jersey and Delaware residents, so we hope to see a few of you there. The other Miller/Steyn Pennsylvania gig on March 2nd is at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre (where tickets are not disappearing quite so fast). Wilkes-Barre is near Scranton, and, er, State College, for any Michael Mann fanbois who fancy a night off from the climate apocalypse. And don't forget, with VIP tickets, you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show. More details of the Miller/Steyn tour here.

Mark will be back tonight on TV with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. See you then!