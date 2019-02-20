You Say Wilkes-Barre, I Say WILK-Barsky

Today, Wednesday, Mark checked in with Jason Barsky at 103.1 WILK NewsRadio in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, just ahead of his appearance there with Dennis Miller, at the Kirby Center on Saturday March 2nd. Click below to listen:

Jason wasn't really expecting Mark. As the station put it:

Dennis Miller was scheduled, but Mark Steyn called the show.

They say that like it's a disappointment.

Don't worry, both Miller and Steyn will be there in Wilkes-Barre on March 2nd, and, if you're one of Michael Mann's Mannboys in State College, we hope you'll consider making the trip.

Dennis was also talking about the tour to The Reading Eagle, in Reading Pennsylvania, where he and Mark will be this Friday night:

Dennis Miller kicks off his tour with a new tag-team partner in Reading Dennis Miller isn't sure what will happen when he and Mark Steyn take the stage for the Adorable Deplorable Tour because they've never done anything like this before. "I guess we'll find out," said Miller, who said the first stop on the tour is Friday night at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading. "I know we are funny at dinner together."

So skip the show and catch them in the Taco Bell afterwards. Dennis and Mark will at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania this Friday, and there are still just a few tickets left.

After the Oncenter in Syracuse on Saturday night Miller and Steyn head for the Kodak Center in Rochester on Friday March 1st and then the aforementioned Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. And don't forget, with VIP tickets you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show, have your picture snapped with them, and take home a special autographed gift. But hurry, VIP seats are almost sold out. More details of the Miller/Steyn tour here.

For that brave band who enjoy Mark on video, he'll be back on TV tomorrow, Thursday, with Tucker, and over the weekend with a brand new SteynPost and Tale for Our Time.