Fake Hate Crimes and Fake Resignations

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday afternoon, I kept my midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. Among the topics were the mysterious decision of Gerald Butts, Justin Trudeau's Rasputin, to pump himself full of cyanide and bullets and throw himself off the Petrovsky Bridge. After kicking around various theories of the corrupt relationship between Liberals and their corporate cronies, John and I moved south of the border to attend to Jussie Smollett's equally strange decision to pay four grand to a couple of Nigerians to beat him up. Click below to listen:

As John mentioned, Dennis Miller and I will be live at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York on Friday March 1st. We know at least one Montrealer coming to the gig, and for southern Ontarians, if you're anywhere along the QEW, it's a lot closer. But don't leave it too late - in Rochester the orchestra is almost sold out, although there are still some good seats in the front balcony. There are a very few VIP tickets left, which means you get to meet Dennis and me at the end of the evening, tell us we sucked, have your photo taken and get an autographed gift to throw out the window in disgust on the ride home.

Also for Canadian listeners, the Miller/Steyn Syracuse gig at the Oncenter this Saturday night isn't too inconvenient for Kingston and the Thousand Islands (or even Ottawa). And, come to think of it, our opening night tomorrow, Friday, at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania is a breezy thousand-kilometer tootle from Sudbury. There are a dozen or so good seats left in the orchestra, and I promise to give a shout-out to anyone from Elliot Lake or Thunder Bay:

More details of our tour dates here.

See you tonight on the telly with Tucker.

