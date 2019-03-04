Steyn in for Rush Today!

Programming note: Today I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

I'm not sure what's on the rundown for today's show, but there's sure to be exciting news from hither and yon - Trump's CPAC speech, the Democrat strategy of all-investigations-all-the-time combined with a full-on leftie lurch, and the increasing GOP hostility to the President's "national emergency". We'll try to get to as much of it as we can.

~Thank you to all those who turned out in recent days to see me and Dennis Miller on tour together for the very first time. We had four great nights in Rochester and Syracuse, New York, and Reading and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania - and they were such fun that we're scrambling to put together some more "Adorable Deplorable" shows as soon as we can. Here's one satisfied Tweeter:

My wife and I just got back to Va after seeing you and @DennisDMZ in Wilkes-Barre last night. What a fun evening. You guys were hilarious. The high point of the evening was your rousing rendition of 'My Sharia Amour'. We are still chortling over that one.

Thanks for that, Big Dog. Which reminds me that, after two years of nuisance litigation from tosspot billionaire Cary Katz, I had forgotten the random camaraderie of the road. But in Wilkes-Barre our Saturday show at the handsome Kirby Center was followed on Sunday night by the great rock band Kansas. And evidently, finding themselves at a loose end the night before, some of the lads came to check out the Miller/Steyn show. For a former if not terribly good rock jock who played "Dust in the Wind" and "Carry On Wayward Son" on the radio, it felt faintly surreal to be talking to Kansas backstage after forcing them to sit through "Sharia Amour". But they seemed to enjoy it, and at least one of them went away, by request, with a copy of my cat album Feline Groovy: Kansas-wise, that's one seriously wayward son.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with something rather different, our very first video edition of Tales for Our Time: Anne of Green Gables with special guest Michele Bachmann. Our Saturday movie date marked the death of the director of Singin' in the Rain, Charade and many more: Stanley Donen. And, following our triumphant night at the Kodak Center, for our Sunday song selection. I thought I'd pick my favorite song by a Rochester composer. If you were too busy heading out to Wilkes-Barre to catch America's hottest new double-act, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly with Tucker tonight, and on the radio at noon Eastern - and do give me a call.