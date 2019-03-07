Steyn in for Rush Today!

Programming note: Today, Thursday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts in an hour or so at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. If you're in the vicinity of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

I'm not sure what's on the rundown for today's broadcast, but there's plenty of exciting news from hither and yon - Washington, Pyongyang, maybe even Ottawa. We'll try to get to as much of it as we can, and Mr Snerdley is looking forward to taking your calls on 1 (800) 282-2882.

~When I was pinch-hitting for Rush on Monday, I mentioned this year's second annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise, with the legendary Dennis Miller joining Michele Bachmann and the rest of our merry crew. And a lot of listeners said, "Wait, what, I didn't get the URL, say it again..." Well, you can find out more details of the cruise here - and check out potential accommodations here. But don't leave it too late: As with most travel plans, the prices are more congenial the earlier you book.

Oh, and if you seek evidence of a presidential candidate's versatility, here's Michele Bachmann lending me a helping hand to help celebrate one of her favorite books on Tales for Our Time: Anne of Green Gables.

See you on the telly with Tucker, and on the radio at noon Eastern - and do give me a call.