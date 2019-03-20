Image

Mark Steyn

The Last Copier in the Woods

by Mark Steyn
If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on the Christchurch bloodbath and the ensuing stampede to clamp down on gun rights and end free speech, as well as Brexit, backstops, neo-imperialism, hate in plain sight, and an aside on AndrÃ© Previn. We hope you find it an illuminating and rewarding hour.

Of the many questions I didn't get to, we'll pick up a few extras in the next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. If you're not yet a Steyn Club member but you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here. And don't forget our Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise, sailing this September from Vancouver to Alaska.

Tomorrow morning, Thursday, I'll be starting the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends", just after 8am Eastern/5am Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up!

