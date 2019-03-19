Live Around the Planet: Tuesday March 19th

This afternoon, Tuesday, I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet in another Clubland Q&A. We'll kick it off at our usual hour in North America - 4pm Eastern Time - which, because some parts of the world have not yet sprung into summer, is not quite our usual time elsewhere. So it's 8pm Tuesday Greenwich Mean Time - and we'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below.

It will, however, be 9am Wednesday in Christchurch, and we hope to hear from some of our New Zealand Steyn Club members in the course of the hour, both about my Monday column and yesterday evening's telly. On "Tucker Carlson Tonight", the host and I discussed the strange urge, across the western world, to seize the Kiwi bloodbath as a pretext to ban guns and free speech. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

That's the topic we'd like to expand on this afternoon - and I'll also entertain some questions on the countdown to Brexit, now that the Speaker of the UK House of Commons has nixed Mrs May's plans for a third vote on her ghastly non-deal "deal".

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. So, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

As soon as we go live, members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

So see you back here this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 5pm Tuesday in the Canadian Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland, 6pm for all you Uighurs in Bermuda - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in the British Isles, 9pm in Western Europe, 10pm in Cairo and Jerusalem, 11pm in Istanbul, 11.30 in Tehran for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time-zones, 1am on Wednesday morning in Islamabad, 1.30am in Delhi, 1.45am in Kathmandu for all you New Delhians who move to Nepal to enjoy the vibe of a quarter-hour time-zone, 3am in Bangkok, 4am in Singapore, 5am in Tokyo, 5.30am in Darwin for all you Nepalese who move to Australia's Northern Territory because you can't handle the quarter-hour time-zones, a 7am Wednesday breakfast in Sydney and Melbourne and a rather more civilized hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Fiji, Kiribati and beyond.

