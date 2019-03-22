When You're Woke but a Bloke...

Mark is heading back from New York from a long afternoon in one of the many CRTV vs Steyn cases so he can get to Vermont in time for a deposition in one of the other CRTV vs Steyn cases. That doesn't leave a lot of time for anything else, but he did manage to keep his Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the Democrats turning on themselves over identity politics. Following a progressive who sneered at men presuming to vote on "a woman's right to choose", Mark pointed out that it's totally transphobic to suggest "a woman's right to choose" is just for women anymore. Click below to watch:

For the full episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", click here.

In the morning Mark also swung by the Brian Kilmeade radio show. You can listen to that in full here, with Steyn turning up about halfway through.

A fortnight or so back we officially announced the Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise, following last year's sell-out maiden voyage. On September 4th, we'll be sailing from Vancouver through Alaska's Inside Passage to Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Ketchikan. Michele Bachmann and others of our merry crew will be returning for this latest foray, but they'll be joined by Mark's boffo Adorable Deplorable stage-show partner Dennis Miller, so it'll be a unique combination of gags'n'glaciers.

Cabins are going amazingly fast, and, as with most travel accommodations, the prices are more favorable and the range of staterooms more varied the earlier you book. For those coming from far afield, Cindy, our cruise manager, can help with flight and hotel bookings: If you'd rather speak in person, it's +1 (770) 952-1959 from overseas; if you're calling from North America, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

More on the cruise here. More on The Mark Steyn Club here.