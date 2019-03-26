Creepy Porn Soon-to-Be-Disbarred Lawyer

Last night I kept my Monday date with Tucker Carlson to do a little bit of gloating over the Creepy Porn Lawyer's arrest for extortion - in a $20 million attempted shakedown of Nike involving fellow celeb shyster and CNN darling Marc Geragos. Michael Avenatti is also in trouble for "co-mingling" funds from clients to shore up other ventures such as his floppo coffee business Global Baristas - an ill-advised diversification possibly caused by some random QC casually saying, "You know, elsewhere on the globe we're called barristers..."

Still, "co-mingling funds" is one of the few things the ethically challenged American Bar still takes seriously. As for the extortion, that could be serious gaol time. Unlike the desperate saps at CNN and elsewhere, Tucker got the essential nature of this now fallen Creepy Porn Lawyer right from the start. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker, including the collapse of "collusion" and more, here.

A fortnight or so back we officially announced the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise, following last year's sell-out maiden voyage. On September 4th, we'll be sailing from Vancouver through Alaska's Inside Passage to Glacier Bay and Ketchikan. Michele Bachmann and others of our merry crew will be returning for this latest foray, but they'll be joined by my boffo Adorable Deplorable stage-show partner Dennis Miller, so it'll be a unique combination of gags'n'glaciers.

Cabins are going amazingly fast, and, as with most travel plans, the prices are more favorable and the range of accommodations more congenial the earlier you book. For those coming from far afield, Cindy, our cruise manager, can help with flight and hotel bookings: If you'd rather speak in person, it's +1 (770) 952-1959 from overseas; if you're calling from North America, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.

More on the cruise here. More on The Mark Steyn Club here.