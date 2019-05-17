Image

Mark Steyn

Failing Upwards

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Thursday night I joined Tucker Carlson to celebrate the latest Democrat to enter the presidential race: New York mayor Bill De Blasio. He did it to Staten Island Chuck, he can do it to America. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

If you prefer me in a non-visual format, I'll be back later today and tomorrow with two Tales for Our Time audio specials as part of the second anniversary observances of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer me in print, I'll be in Saturday's edition of The National Post of Canada saluting the end of Conrad Black's long battle with America's appalling federal "justice" system. I wrote to President Bush in 2008 making the case for a pardon for Conrad. Over a decade later President Trump did it without any prompting because he wanted to "expunge the bad rap you got".

I'm immensely heartened by all those Founding Members from that first fortnight two years ago who've decided to sign up for another twelve months. On the other hand, if you were waiting a couple of years to see if we were in it for the long haul, we do welcome new members, and you can find more details about the Club here - and, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership.

