Cry "Treason!" Again

On Victoria Day I started the week south of the border with three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from my guest-hosting stint here. Thank you as always to Mr Snerdley, Ali, Mike, Keith, Greg and the rest of the gang: the best team in radio, no question, and I treasure my many years in their expert hands.

Among the subjects we talked about was my two-part interview with George Papadopoulos re its wilderness of mirrors and the deep state. If you missed it, here it is:

The second part of my interview with George Papadopoulos will air tomorrow.

If you're one of that small, brave band who enjoy me on video, I'll be on the telly with Tucker live coast to coast across America tonight, Monday, immediately after the President's rally at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

