Cry "Treason!" Again

On Victoria Day I started the week south of the border with three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show.
Among the subjects we talked about was my two-part interview with George Papadopoulos re its wilderness of mirrors and the deep state. If you missed it, here it is:
The second part of my interview with George Papadopoulos will air tomorrow.
If you're one of that small, brave band who enjoy me on video, I'll be on the telly with Tucker live coast to coast across America tonight, Monday, immediately after the President's rally at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.
Mark, I enjoyed your analysis of the failure of Australian pollsters to foresee the outcome of the election. Your explanation that the average voter is either going to avoid responding to a poll or give an answer that is likely to please the pollster and thus avoid a pointless confrontation, has a great deal of significance if we consider how malleable our political leaders have proven to be. The vast majority of our "conservative" politicians spend most of their career testing the winds, and taking the path of least resistance. Listening to news reports, it is not unusual for the lead in to the story to reference a recent poll of public opinion. This is then followed with an interview with some politician to verify that he is responding in the desired way to the pulse of the electorate. Few politicians have the intelligence and experience to challenge the apparent will of the public, and thus they go along with the fantasy created by the pollster. Politicians who challenge the poll results are considered statemen if they can argue the point authoritatively, but I can name only three in the 20th Century who could do this.
This suggests that the failure to predict elections is not really a problem for the pollsters and the MSM. They are succeeding where it counts. They are dictating the terms of the debate by building an edifice of lies that channels the political discussion in such a way that only one solution becomes self-evident. How else can you explain the work product of the last twenty years: CO2 is a pollutant; sex is a choice and not a genetic imperative; open borders are compassion and not a death wish; and any attempt to argue forcefully to the contrary is a threat to the peaceful well being of our latest generation.