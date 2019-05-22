On Wednesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from my guest-hosting stint here. Mr Snerdley, monitoring the show from EIB's Southern Command, Tweeted:

@MarkSteynOnline sets the bar higher and higher for guest hosting on the Rush Limbaugh show. He is just an incredible broadcaster (as well as a great guy) and always a delight to listen to.

It's my privilege to be part of Rush's team. And I owe Snerdley, Ali, Mike and the rest of the gang a huge debt of thanks for standing by me during tough times.

The broadcast began with Trump walking out of a meeting with Schumer and Pelosi after three minutes, and saying he wouldn't be working with Democrats until they stopped investigating him. Good luck with that. I pointed out that the logic of their situation demands investigation without end: first, to distract from the fact that their agenda is nuts - open borders, transgender supremacism, fourth-trimester abortion - and, second, because it is necessary to investigate Trump for "obstructing" their previous investigation of him in order to prevent him investigating the rottenness of the original investigation of him: the counter-intelligence surveillance operation launched by Obama's guys against the Trump campaign. On that last point, here's the second part of that George Papadopoulos interview I referred to, in which we talk about their attempt to frame him for having ten grand in cash and about the tragic miscarriage of his wife:

