The Edwardian Internet

Welcome to our second-birthday audio adventure in our popular series Tales for Our Time. This is the twenty-seventh of our radio serials, and it comes by way of almost two years of listener requests. For example, Douglas, a Louisiana member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

Please read E.M. Forster's short story, 'The Machine Stops.'

And Tim, an Ohio member, agrees:

Mark, My sincerest apologies if a member has already suggested that the short story 'The Machine Stops' by E.M Forster would be a nice complement to 'The Time Machine'. It's from around about the same time-1909-and was perhaps influenced by Wells' writing.

Well, the Wellsian infuence I address in my introduction. But Douglas and Tim and many others aren't wrong: In this Tale for Our Time young Forster takes a break from writing about class and empire and hypocrisy to conjure a brilliant vision - from 110 years ago - of how we live now, anticipating the Internet, Google, Apple, Skype and, even more brilliantly, their likely effect on us:

Imagine, if you can, a small room, hexagonal in shape, like the cell of a bee. It is lighted neither by window nor by lamp, yet it is filled with a soft radiance. There are no apertures for ventilation, yet the air is fresh. There are no musical instruments, and yet, at the moment that my meditation opens, this room is throbbing with melodious sounds. An armchair is in the centre, by its side a reading-desk--that is all the furniture. And in the armchair there sits a swaddled lump of flesh--a woman, about five feet high, with a face as white as a fungus. It is to her that the little room belongs...

She is immersed in gathering second- and third-hand ideas about music and history and culture from ...the Machine.

But, when the Machine makes everything so easy, what would happen if it should ...stop?

And to hear two years' worth of audio adaptations of classic fiction starting with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's cracking tale of an early conflict between jihadists and westerners in The Tragedy of the Korosko, please see our brand new easy-to-navigate Netflix-style Tales for Our Time home page.

