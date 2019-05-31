Image

Mark Steyn

A Jury of Prosecutors

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9428/a-jury-of-prosecutors

Send WhatsApp
Print

On Thursday I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the ever more frantic urge to impeach Trump for ...anything. The latest news is that one thousand anti-Trump federal prosecutors have joined with Robert De Niro, a man whose most coherent legal argument is "F**k Trump!", to say he's guilty - as if the number of prosecutors is now the greatest proof of guilt. Click below to watch:

You can see the full video with the massed ranks of federal prosecutors here.

~As our Mark Steyn Club second-birthday celebrations draw to a close, we are very gratified by all those First Month Founding Members who decided to re-re-up for another year. On the other hand, we have also been pleasantly surprised by the uptick in new members this last month. So, if you were waiting a couple of years to see if we were in it for the long haul, you can find more details about the Club here - and about our Third Annual Club Cruise with me and my special guests on the Mediterranean here. Or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Base Gets Itself a New Elite
  2. The Criminalization of the Other Guy's Politics
  3. The Battle Hymn of the Republic
  4. Memorial Day in New Hampshire
  5. A Ghillie and a Munshi

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image