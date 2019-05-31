A Jury of Prosecutors

On Thursday I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the ever more frantic urge to impeach Trump for ...anything. The latest news is that one thousand anti-Trump federal prosecutors have joined with Robert De Niro, a man whose most coherent legal argument is "F**k Trump!", to say he's guilty - as if the number of prosecutors is now the greatest proof of guilt. Click below to watch:

You can see the full video with the massed ranks of federal prosecutors here.

