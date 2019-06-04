Image

Mark Steyn

Wanting Out of the Group-Think

Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Mark and Tucker considered Kanye West's recent interview with David Letterman, and his reluctance to be told what to think. Click below to watch:

