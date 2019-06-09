A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 3-9

Mark, Lindsay Shepherd and John Robson prepare to give evidence to the House of Commons Justice Committee in Ottawa

~The month bust out and the week started with Mark's thoughts on useless Tories on either side of the Atlantic, a sheepish Wolf, and the convoluted trail that brought Leon Redbone to America.

~On Monday Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to consider Kanye West's weariness with celebrity-liberal group-think. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday found Mark back in Ottawa to give evidence to the House of Commons Committee on Justice and Human Rights re the proposed return of Section 13 - the "hate-speech" law Steyn helped get repealed seven years ago. It was the strangest parliamentary hearing Mark has ever attended, beginning with the decision to de-televise the event and move it to audio only, which you can hear in full here.

~Between the switch-off of the cameras and the sacking of the MP who invited Steyn, the free-speech hearing attracted a lot of media comment. Mark rounded it up in his Wednesday column.

~On Thursday Steyn observed the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It was our most read piece of the week.

~The week ended with Mark's interview by David Menzies on the parlous state of free speech:

~Our Saturday movie date marked the centenary of one of the most influential acting teachers.

