Intrinsic Interest and Racy Delivery

Welcome to the first of our summer season of audio adventures in our popular series Tales for Our Time. This is the twenty-eighth of our radio serials, and it's a highly influential story that for many critics is the first modern spy novel. Certainly, if you've read any of its successors from John Buchan to John le CarrÃ©, it's not hard to see the debt they owe to The Riddle of the Sands, a book that, according to The Daily Telegraph, ranks as the second best spy novel of all time.

And yet its author was not really a novelist at all. This tale is, aside from some detective yarns he rattled off for The Cambridge Review in his varsity years, the only fiction Erskine Childers ever wrote. He didn't need to imagine thrillers because his own life became the stuff of one: As I recount in my introduction, he was born an Englishman, raised as a loyal unionist Irishman, became a militant republican Irishman, and shortly thereafter met at the hands of his adopted countrymen an end like no other writer in this series.

The Riddle of the Sands dates from that long slow road to August 1914 - the first decade-and-a-half of a new century when a restless ambitious power was on the rise, and there was a sense in the air that sooner or later Europe would come to war. Did Britain appreciate the threat from Imperial Germany? No, thought Childers. London looked out into the world, to its vast empire and the oceans guarded by its mighty navy, not over its shoulder to a fractious continent and its parochial squabbles. Childers believed the British coast was vulnerable to attack by the Kaiser's navy, and he thought the only way he could get the attention of the Admiralty was by making his argument in the guise of fiction. So he wrote an adventure with a high level of verisimilitude:

A word about the origin and authorship of this book. In October last (1902), my friend Carruthers visited me in my chambers, and, under a provisional pledge of secrecy, told me frankly the whole of the adventure described in these pages. Till then I had only known as much as the rest of his friends, namely, that he had recently undergone experiences during a yachting cruise with a certain Mr Davies which had left a deep mark on his character and habits. At the end of his narrativeâ€”which, from its bearing on studies and speculations of my own, as well as from its intrinsic interest and racy delivery, made a very deep impression on meâ€”he added that the important facts discovered in the course of the cruise had, without a moment's delay, been communicated to the proper authorities, who, after some dignified incredulity, due in part, perhaps, to the pitiful inadequacy of their own secret service, had, he believed, made use of them, to avert a great national danger.

The "yachting cruise with a certain Mr Davies" is not at all what Carruthers was expecting. It begins in Flensburg on the Baltic and moves through the Frisian Islands as two holidaying yachtsmen stumble on the audacious plans for a sudden devastating attack that will change the course of history. To hear me read Part One of The Riddle of the Sands, prefaced by my own introduction to Erskine Childers' tale, Mark Steyn Club members should please click here and log-in.

We now have two years' worth of my audio adaptations of classic fiction starting with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's cracking tale of an early conflict between jihadists and westerners in The Tragedy of the Korosko.

One other benefit to membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, whether you like this twenty-eighth Tale for Our Time, or think it as shifty and wet as the sands themselves, then feel free to comment away below. And do join us tomorrow for Part Two of The Riddle of the Sands.