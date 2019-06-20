Where's That Vatican Border Wall?

Lots of great feedback from SteynOnline readers to last week's launch of Laura's Links by Laura Rosen Cohen. So here she is again with her electronic expedition from an Ohio bakery to the Vatican with stops in Michiganistahn and deep state dumpsters. Laura's Links also serves as our unofficial open thread, so sit back, grab a drink and chat away with your fellow Clubbers in the comments.

Happy Thursday and welcome to the second instalment of Laura's Links, which seems to have gone over sort of swimmingly with Mark Steyn Club members. I was particularly gratified by an observation made by club member Sol:

Nobody hits you between the eyes with a rock and convinces you to have a nice day before she whirls around like Laura.

Bingo, Sol. I do, indeed, resemble that remark.

And on that note, here's a new selection of news item that are designed to make you laugh, cry and/or hit your head on your keyboard in utter dismay. I trust by now you have read Mark's devastatingly brilliant obit for Mohamed Morsi and all the other tasty goodies currently on the site, so let's get going.

~

For starters, here is the 'have a nice day' part of our program before I hit you with the rocks: "She's alive and she's waiting for you."

Then, some life advice from me to you: be this guy. "I'm running on joy."

And some common sense out of Texas. L'chaim.

And that's the end of the smiley (to borrow a Steynism, 'fluffy bunny') stuff. Sorry not sorry!

~

Today, In Joooooooooz!

One of the Trifecta of Jew-Hating Shrews of Congress makes the case for fighting anti-semitism without uppity know it all, gross right-wingy religiousy Jewy Jews getting in the way.

Here's another one of the Trifecta. Please Ms. Occasional Cortex, show me the ovens.

Update: AOC owned by Yad Vashem. Chris Hayes unavailable for comment.

Israeli prime minister lets us know exactly what "Never Again" means (hubba hubba!).

Good on you, Sir Tom Jones.

Germany's gotta Germany.

And thus, the German Jewish exodus begins (again). D'uh.

I think we all know who the real "neo-Nazis" are. Just sayin....

Please tell me more about what an anti-semite Donald Trump is...

This guy from Michiganistahn seems nice.

And, I know Mark is all about James Bond and 007 but Agent 004 is a pretty spiffy piece of work as well!

"A Chat With Sharansky", quite a lovely essay from NRO's Jay Nordlinger, and I highly recommend "Fear No Evil" if you haven't read it already.

Lastly, a few drops of Jewish wisdom from last week's Torah portion, as per G-d's instruction to Aaron, don't just deliver quick inspiration and move on. Ideally, we should remain near and nurture that soul's flame until it glows on its own. Solid advice. Thanks, Mark Steyn for sticking around.

~

North America:

A good round up of fighting back against the insanity of what we're up against: Gibson Bakery vs Oberlin College.

And when I refer to the insanity, I mean stuff like this.

The great VDH asks why are the middle classes so angry?

Oh, I dunno, maybe because of stuff like this among other things?

A little more information on the Bake My Cake Jihad, the Great American Cakehad.

Making popcorn: the Woke go after the Folk. Ha!

And heartache: Broadway show about the Clintons to close early due to low ticket sales. There's a time at which politicians need to get the message to go away. Preferably to the clink.

~

Europe:

I love my Catholic peeps, but this guy??? Oy to the Vey! Please start with the wall that separates Rome from Vatican City, OK?

And Today, In Satan (a regular, depressing yet spirited exchange between myself, Kathy Shaidle and Sheila Gunn-Reid of The Rebel).

Lastly: Leftist, deep-state dumpster? What leftist deep-state dumpster?

OK good folks, that's it for now, so have at it in the comments! Remember that we've suspended our "no going off-topic" rule for Laura's Links, so do chat about whatever tickles your fancy, provided it hews to the other rules about avoiding profanity, excessive linkage, ad hominem attacks and posts that never seem to end.

