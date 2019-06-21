Prescriptions for the Dominion

Mark Steyn and Conrad Black sit down to discuss Conrad's new book, The Canadian Manifesto, in this Mark Steyn Show special on the eve of Dominion Day.

Our Canadian readers will know that Dominion Day â€“ or "Canada Day" as it's regrettably known â€“ is around the corner, on which Mark's home and native land will celebrate its 152nd birthday. To mark the occasion, we bring you this special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, featuring Mark's friend and old boss Conrad Black, or as he's formally titled, The Rt Hon, The Lord Black of Crossharbour.

Fresh off the heels of his presidential pardon, about which Mark wrote here, the two chat about Conrad's newest book, The Canadian Manifesto: How One Frozen Country Can Save the World.

The book spends a bit of time going through Canada's history, and the country's unique relationship with the United Kingdom, France, and the United States. Then, Conrad lays out his prescriptions for Canada. Some rooted in policy, others in shaking up the fundamental structure of Canadian democracy.

From the erasure of historic Canadian figures to what an ideal Canadian healthcare system would look like, to the annexation of the Turks and Caicos, this wide-ranging chat has it all.

You can watch the episode on YouTube, though for convenience it's also embedded below:

