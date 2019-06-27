That'll Be One Palestinian Piranha Pedicure, Please

Toronto Police Sgt. Schultz says there's nothing to see here when looking into a possible motive for Faisal Hussain's killing spree on Danforth Ave. last year.

Many thanks for the positive feedback and for frolicking about with such zip and zest in the comment section! Here's another set of stories that are bound to amuse, delight and disgust. If it made me sick, or made me laugh, you'll see it here. If you haven't already, make sure to watch Mark's interview with Lord Conrad Black. I watched it and didn't even need a dictionary handy (as one often needs with His Lordship's print work). I'll have my Hero Biscuit supersized, with a Grandish Half Dumb Kookoolattee Mochannoying It's Just A Friggin Coffee, please! Alright, folks â€“ get thee to the comments. And quickly, too.

~

North America:

As if the first beer promo didn't flop badly enough and wasn't completely cringy enough, here's round two of Elizabeth Warren and the beer that nobody will ever, ever, ever, EVAH EVAH EVAH take her up on. I'd rather have a Piranha Pedicure in Palestine.

Now, everyone together, picture my shocked face.

Mainstream media grudgingly discovering the quaint marital habits of one of the Trifecta of Jew-Hating Shrews of Congress.

This member of the Jew-Hating Trifecta is not interested in visiting actual Nazi concentration camps.

No, your kids are not growing horns because of their phones.

Trump Derangement Syndrome: Hitler Hitler Hitler! Trump could be Hitler except he has a Jewish daughter, son in law and Jewish grandchildren. He could totally be Hitler except for moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem. And he could certainly be Hitler except for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Worst anti-Semite ever.

And the final word on the Danforth terrorist attack in Toronto is: nothing to see here. Lone wolf! Mentally ill! Rinse and repeat. You know the drill. Nothing. To. See. Here.

Supersmart advice here. No, you are not meant to 'do what you love'.

Marijuana Pepsi is now a doctor. Dr. Ecstasy Sprite was unavailable for comment at press time.

Bernie comes up with an action plan for American student debt: PRINT MORE MONEY, STAT!

Today in Satan: A six-year old Ontario school girl traumatized by 'gender theory' indoctrination in school. Parents try fighting back (good luck to them using 'the system').

Lastly, I'm in love: "Comedians can talk about whatever the f**k they want." AMEN. Read the whole thing!

~

Joooz:

This is dumb. There's no Jewish future in Sweden in particular and Europe in general. The money would have been better spent cutting a cheque to each individual Jewish family wanting to move to Israel.

I keep going back and forth about whether my family should do anything about restitution. I actually did see the very plot of land where my great-grandfather's synagogue and house was in Poland. There's a new house on top of it, but I did see it and photograph it. It's a strange tale and maybe I'll share it more publicly one day.

I guess people hate Jews because they do awful things like create places like Shalva, and train developmentally disabled individuals to become cooks and then host dinners for Holocaust survivors.

~

Europe:

Today in Satan: British woman with mental disability forced by the state to abort her baby against her will, against her religion and against her mother's ability to care for her grandchild. Hey, where are all you "pro-choice" people now? When does a woman's choice not count?

~

Asia:

Steynian demographic doom and gloom in Japan. Yikes.

~

Now hear ye, hear ye: I make no promises for the future as my contract rider explicitly states that I am under no obligation not to depress readers but I feel like throwing you a bone today. A happy bone at that! Here's a little disabled doggie getting his first set of wheels!

You're welcome! Now, have fun and have at it!

As Laura says, "have at it" indeed! Commenting is one of the myriad privileges for Mark Steyn Club members, a growing group whose membership extends to all parts of the world, including obscure places like Tuvalu, East Timor and New York. If you're already part of the Club, share the joy with a gift membership. Laura will also be aboard fast-approaching second edition of the Mark Steyn Cruise, alongside fan favorites Michele Bachmann and Tal Bachman, as well as Dennis Miller. While this voyage is sold out, you can cruise with Douglas Murray, John O'Sullivan and Conrad Black on our third cruise, setting sail next year on the Mediterranean.