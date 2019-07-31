That's One Angry Flower Girl

This is what happens when you don't register.

Warp speed and warped minds â€“ it's time for Laura's Links, which also serves as SteynOnline's weekly open thread. Enjoy these rapid-fire ripostes from guest columnist Laura Rosen Cohen.

Happy Wednesday and welcome back to another issue of Laura's Links: Dog Days of Summer edition. I must say, these Dog Days have not disappointed. Pawsitively fabulous. I mean, is it just me or has the news cycle been on turbo since, oh, I dunno, approximately November 2016?

There has been political upheaval in Britain, documented here by Mark himself in this berry, berry good Boristacular essay. Mark also gave us a Bushel and A Peck of some lovely Loesser tunes, so give a listen when you have a chance.

Once again, thank you to the great prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket-squares Be Upon Him) for giving me the incredible chance to share stories and assorted snark with you. Sincere thanks also to the Dog Star, the great Sirius for overseeing the motherlode of stories that has transpired since my last missive. And remember, according to the lunatic left, even dogs can be racist dog whistles. Alternate take: if you're the one seeing dog whistles in your sandwiches, maybe you're the racist?

Now let's begin!

~

Free Speech and Lack Thereof:

Food for thought: posting a negative review online can get you sued.

Lindsay Shepherd is back on Twitter. Thanks, Twitter. Now how about Meghan Murphy?

~

Jews and Israel

Things that make Jew-haters sad.

Excellent news: The British government's Department For International Development ordered to disclose PA funds used to pay salaries to terrorists. Kudos to Kay Wilson for her tireless work on this front.

More blood libels from the Palestinians about Israel.

~

America:

Love is in the air. Pelosi says she and AOC don't have many differences.

How lovely - the arranged marriage is consummated.

He's still driving them crazy! The left knows President Trump is right about Baltimore and that really is pushing them to the edge. The left knows nobody cared about Baltimore until President Trump tweeted about it. Like Mark says "... he wakes up every morning, tweets his rubber hammer at their kneecaps, and they respond accordingly."

Meanwhile, the Dark Lords of Democracy Dying in Boring Platitudes and so sleepy zzzzzzz has found when it is acceptable to talk about slums and rats, infestation and squalor. Thanks WaPo for your moral guidance!

It's glorious. Trump will keep pushing these nutcases into arranged marriages with extreme lunatics which will, in turn, continue to encourage them to produce equally deranged consanguineal media, political and policy offspring. So please, Jew-haters keep talking, Democrats keep embracing these despicable characters, and President Trump keep tweeting.

~

Canada

Rex Murphy, with his ever-prescient Ã©lan, characterizes the trans mania as a kind of kryptonite to normal people and normal thinking.

~

Miscellaneous Thugs:

"Putin foe" is a very dangerous differential diagnosis in Russia. Usually it's fatal.

~

The Formerly Great Britain That Now Has a Chance to Be Great Again:

"The curious reaction to a niqab-wearing homophobe."

~

France:

France honours murdered priest. By the way, have we come up with the real cause of the Notre Dame fire yet? Anything? I'll wait...

~

Human Grace:

Finally laid to rest. Note also this young hero was 17 when he died. He lied on his forms and enlisted when he was 16. Imagine that. Never forget.

A terminally ill boy gets a sign from the heavens.

I'd also urge you to check out Dennis Miller's excellent podcast on a regular basis, it's a delight. But a big, YUGE shout out for his two most recent episodes with the glorious Orson Bean (part one here, part two here). Both shows were wonderful and Mr. Bean discussing his Christian faith was profoundly moving - even to a gonzo suburban Jewish Zionist mom like me. Maybe especially because of that? Dunno!

~

Lastly, apropos of absolutely nothing, I'd like to be like Hulk Girl at Wedding when I grow up.

And now off you go to comment!

Laura will be among Mark's many special guests aboard the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise to Alaska, which sets sail in a little over a month. It sold out not long after we announced it, so let that be a lesson for those thinking of getting in on our third cruise â€“ this one to the Mediterranean next year. Book now before it too sells out. For the landlubbers, membership in the Mark Steyn Club gives you year-round fun. Learn more about the perks of membership and how you can sign up for it here.