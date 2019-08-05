Steyn's Back on Tucker Carlson Tonight

After a short summer break, Mark returns tonight, Monday, to "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific.

If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll want to dial them up. But, just to get you in the mood, here's a favorite Steyn/Carlson bit on "the Big Jew Weather Machine":

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, on Wednesday, north of the border, he's back with John Oakley, across Toronto at 5pm Eastern on Global News Radio 640. And on Friday he'll be conducting a brand new Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 4pm Eastern/8pm GMT.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting and finishing with the latest installments in our current Tale for Our Time - Mark's serialization of Jerome K Jerome's comic classic Three Men in a Boat, which is proving very popular with listeners. You can hear Part Eight here, Part Nine here and Part Ten here - and listen to more than two dozen other audio entertainments at our easy-access Netflix-style Tales for Our Time home page. Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date penetrated deep into the Valley of the Dolls, and our Sunday song selection featured one of the all-time boffo operatic arias, and its influence on a zillion pop songs. If you were otherwise occupied this weekend, we hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

The latest episode of Three Men in a Boat airs this evening just ahead of Tucker. Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, which is now in its third year. As we always say, Steyn Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~The above-mentioned Tales for Our Time;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with Mark, such as this Friday's edition;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, SteynPosts, and other video content;

~Mark's Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~The opportunity to join Steyn, the recently Trump-pardoned Conrad Black and other guests on next year's third annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

Mark will be back this evening for Three Men in a Boat followed by Two Men on the Telly, with Tucker Carlson live at 8pm Eastern.