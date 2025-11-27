Menschlich

Happy Thanksgiving to all of our American friends and readers.

All of us here at Steyn Online would like to wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday, and hope you are enjoying your families, your turkey, pies and football games in good health and with joy. Blessings from our houses to yours, and of course, we apologize for sticking you with the uppity, Jewish Canadian content gal while all of the Americans are off for the day.

It was another faced-paced, relentless week of crazy things around the world and within the internet.

But oddly enough, one of the biggest stories also happens to be one of the least reported ones. It was Elon Musk flipping on the proverbial light switch backstage at X, and shining the spotlight on the country of origin, location and name changes of some of the biggest and influential accounts on X.

At first the lights were only on for about an hour, which was enough for some people to catch screen shots of some of the shenanigans. But, delightfully, it looks like this is going to be a permanent feature of X, and already has led to several large, grifting, anonymous accounts to spontaneously combust and nuke themselves off the internet.

What has also been interesting for me is seeing how many obsessively anti-Israel and antisemitic accounts have been foreigners, faking being American, and yet influencing American public opinion from such benighted and enlightened countries as Turkey, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Russia. And it has been a great reveal about some of the fake Gaza accounts-some were Jordanians and some even based in Poland. I'm actually quite relieved about a lot of this, that in Matt Walsh's (hardly an "Israel first" guy) words: "The division has been coming from foreigners." . I think X will continue to roll out some great stories and surprises for us.

Elon Musk is extremely amusing and this has all been great fun to watch.

It's also schadenfreudelicious.

~

Before signing off, I wanted to put this right up front.

I want to say a big thank you to Anderson Cooper for sharing this interview with Jacob David Simms's father Joe Simms, and for sharing Jacob with us. What a blessing Jacob was to his family, what a beautiful family. As a special needs mom, I felt this one to my core. I felt like I was watching kind of a carbon copy of my own family. I haven't listened to the podcast yet (it's about processing and living with grief), but I am definitely going to check it out. Mr. Simms was one of the listeners who contacted Cooper after listening to his show. There's other parents who did the same and to his credit, Cooper seems to have contacted quite a number of them.

That's extremely menschlich as my people say.

That's all I've got for now.

Take care, have a great weekend, and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

As I was saying...

Interesting.

OMG

Candace Owens is toast. French toast.

This seems fine.

Canada: Culture of Death

Nothing to see here. Original reporting here.

Disgusting.

Fair point: "You can't seriously fight the Brotherhood and its terrorist offshoots like Hamas while at the same time cozying up to the government that is their chief donor and protector. Yet that's exactly what the administration has done."

~

Jews and Israel:

HISTORY GEEK OUT

Lord help us.

What are the 7 Noahide laws?

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

If your government wanted your children to be raped and murdered by low-IQ, foreign migrants, what exactly would they be doing differently?

RELATED

~

Europe:

Everything seems fine in France.

All good in Europe.

Interesting thread here about the social service tyranny of Sweden.

~

Kooks 'N' Trans:

NJ WTF!?!?

Har!

~

Human Grace:

Incredible.

Church where everybody belongs.

Christmassy stuff in Paris!

New friends.

