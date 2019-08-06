Glowing Eyes and Hallow'd Gloom by Mark Steyn

August 6, 2019 https://www.steynonline.com/9604/glowing-eyes-and-hallowd-gloom Sir Francis Dashwood, painted by George Knapton in 1742 as "St Francis of Wycombe" Just ahead of Episode Twelve of Three Men in a Boat, thank you again for your kind comments about this caper and all our other Tales for Our Time. Over two years ago, we launched this series of audio adventures on a whim, threw it together somewhat hastily, and learned on the job. So I'm enormously grateful for your appreciation of it. Our current tale is Jerome K Jerome's comic classic of minimal plot and maximum digressions. And yet, in a uniquely careless way, it somehow manages to convey the great sweep of one tiny island's long history. A UK member of The Mark Steyn Club, John Lewis, writes in elegaic mood: I was looking forward to this and the first episode did not disappoint. England is a very small, albeit heavily populated country. For centuries we punched above our weight on a global scale. Those days are over, demographic changes both involuntary and self-inflicted have ensured that mine is the last generation with direct experience of the essential 'Englishness' so perfectly expressed in this story. As with the USA there are rapidly growing minorities who positively revel in the elimination of our national culture and identity but have little of worth to replace it. The world is a less kind place. I'm as pessimistic as the next chap, John, but nothing is foreordained. There is certainly a huge loss of collective cultural consciousness in your country, and of its deep roots. Jerome K Jerome wears it lightly but bestrides the centuries and, as in tonight's episode, wanders down some of the more obscure byways: By Hurley Weir, a little higher up, I have often thought that I could stay a month without having sufficient time to drink in all the beauty of the scene. The village of Hurley, five minutes' walk from the lock, is as old a little spot as there is on the river, dating, as it does, to quote the quaint phraseology of those dim days, 'from the times of King Sebert and King Offa'. Just past the weir (going up) is Danes' Field, where the invading Danes once encamped, during their march to Gloucestershire; and a little further still, nestling by a sweet corner of the stream, is what is left of Medmenham Abbey. The famous Medmenham monks, or 'Hell Fire Club', as they were commonly called, and of whom the notorious Wilkes was a member, were a fraternity whose motto was 'Do as you please', and that invitation still stands over the ruined doorway of the abbey. Many years before this bogus abbey, with its congregation of irreverent jesters, was founded, there stood upon this same spot a monastery of a sterner kind, whose monks were of a somewhat different type to the revellers that were to follow them, five hundred years afterwards. "Wilkes" is the English radical John Wilkes, a distant kinsman of the American actor John Wilkes Booth. The Hellfire Club, which had various incarnations in England and Ireland during the eighteenth century, was a notorious and exclusive organization for wealthy and privileged rouÃ©s who disdained conventional morality and, indeed, did as they pleased. Oddly enough, during his time in Britain, Ben Franklin is said to have attended its gatherings. Be that as it may, Sir Francis Dashwood was the chief executive rake, and, after setting up in his "bogus abbey", referred to the club as the Friars of Medmenham, or the Brotherhood of St Francis of Wycombe. Here's a quatrain by an Oxford undergraduate twenty years before Three Men in a Boat: In Medmenham Abby they passed the day,

Those jolly Abbots, 'mid wine and lay:

There Hugh le Despencer, gallant and free,

