Buying In to the Primary

Please join me today, Wednesday, for a double-dose of must-flee TV. I'll be starting the day with one of my favorite shows, "Varney & Company" on Fox Business, at 11.30am Eastern/8.30am Pacific. After that I'll be back live across America to guest-host "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for a full hour, starting at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific

On Tuesday's show I started with former DoJ official Francey Hakes and our pal Tammy Bruce on the latest developments in Jeffrey Epstein's convenient demise. Tammy put the story in its broader context:

There seems to be a different set of rules for people running things than there is for people like us but what we are finding here is, it still just the tip of the iceberg.

You can watch Tammy's segment here.

Next up was billionaire climate honcho Tom Steyer's efforts to buy himself a place in the Democrat candidates' debate. Chris Plante was not impressed. Click below to watch:

Chris stuck around to consider the low-rated Chris Cuomo's blizzard of F-words:

Danny Soave of Reason wondered whether it really makes sense for Democrats to demonize not just Trump but sixty-three million of his voters as irredeemable racists:

Speaking of hateful rhetoric, the Democrats' delegitimization of ICE, the enforcement arm (such as it is) of US immigration, seems to be prompting open-borders zealots to take matters into their own hands:

Finally, Abby Johnson, Planned Parenthood exec turned pro-life activist, joined me to discuss Teen Vogue's advice to its young readers on how to get an abortion without letting their parents know:

Johnson, who previously worked as a clinic director for Planned Parenthood, blasted her former employer, suggesting they've shifted their focus way beyond the days of 'Safe, Legal and Rare.' "Now we don't care about women being safe, we don't care about clinics being clean, it's about access, and now they are getting to our children through school sex education," claimed Johnson. Johnson also accused the abortion industry and Planned Parenthood of 'grooming our children" through 'liberal rags.' Steyn agreed, "That's a great way of putting it Abby. They are actually trying to groom our children."

We'll link to any more video as it's posted. You can watch the full show here.

As I've said before, the only thing a guest-host has to do is hold the audience. So I was gratified to see that Monday's show was America's Number Two cable show, just a smidgeonette behind Sean Hannity at Number One, and both of us the only two shows over three million viewers - that's over half-a-million ahead of Rachel Maddow at Number Three. As for Tucker's direct competition, I'm delighted to say we had twice as big an audience as Chris Hayes on MSNBC and thrice as big as Anderson Cooper on CNN. That's due to Tucker's excellent team Thanks to all who tuned in, and we hope you'll come back for tonight's show.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club please feel free to weigh in below.

See you today, Wednesday, for more telly, day and night.