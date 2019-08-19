Image

Mark Steyn

The Science and Politics of Climate Change
Part 1

by Ian Plimer
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9640/the-science-and-politics-of-climate-change

This week we kicked off our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, as read by Melissa Howes.

If you missed the first episode, featuring Alan Moran's introduction and Mark Steyn's piece, you can get caught up here.

In this second episode, hear the first part of Ian Plimer's essay, "The science and politics of climate change."

Plimer, a University of Melbourne earth sciences professor emeritus, offers a crash course not only in the science as he sees it surrounding climate change, but also the scientific method itself, and how its been coopted by ideologues in Western governments.

To listen to this latest episode, click here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

