Image

Mark Steyn

The Homophobic Chicken has Landed

Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/9642/the-homophobic-chicken-has-landed

Send WhatsApp
Print

On Wednesday, Mark kept his fortnightly date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. The conversation ranged from President Trump's plans to buy Greenland from Denmark and the United Kingdom's generous gift of Jihadi Jack to Canada all the way to anti-Chick-Fil-A and pro-Commie protests in Toronto. Click below to listen:

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on last year's sold-out maiden voyage of the Mark Steyn Cruise, and for our second cruise, also sold out, which sails next month from Vancouver to Alaska. So we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join us on next year's third voyage, around the Mediterranean with the recently Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, the fearless Douglas Murray and other special guests. But don't leave it too late: as with most travel and accommodations, the prices are more favorable the earlier you book.

If you're one of that small, brave band who prefer Steyn on camera, he'll be back on TV tomorrow evening, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight. On the other hand, if you find Mark easier to take in non-visual formats, next week will be one not to miss. Oh, and as to audio entertainment more generally, don't forget to join us daily around noon Eastern - that's 4pm GMT - for the latest episode in what's proving a highly popular serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, a special presentation for Mark Steyn Club members.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and, for friends and relatives, our special Gift Membership. As our third Steyn Club season cranks into gear, we are grateful for the support of all our pals around the world, and look forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Thursday Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Something
  2. Seconds
  3. Planted Joke
  4. Stop Yer Lyin' or Yer Not Comin' to Zion
  5. Trump Returns to New Hampshire

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.