The Homophobic Chicken has Landed

On Wednesday, Mark kept his fortnightly date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. The conversation ranged from President Trump's plans to buy Greenland from Denmark and the United Kingdom's generous gift of Jihadi Jack to Canada all the way to anti-Chick-Fil-A and pro-Commie protests in Toronto. Click below to listen:

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on last year's sold-out maiden voyage of the Mark Steyn Cruise, and for our second cruise, also sold out, which sails next month from Vancouver to Alaska. So we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join us on next year's third voyage, around the Mediterranean with the recently Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, the fearless Douglas Murray and other special guests. But don't leave it too late: as with most travel and accommodations, the prices are more favorable the earlier you book.

If you're one of that small, brave band who prefer Steyn on camera, he'll be back on TV tomorrow evening, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight. On the other hand, if you find Mark easier to take in non-visual formats, next week will be one not to miss. Oh, and as to audio entertainment more generally, don't forget to join us daily around noon Eastern - that's 4pm GMT - for the latest episode in what's proving a highly popular serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, a special presentation for Mark Steyn Club members.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and, for friends and relatives, our special Gift Membership. As our third Steyn Club season cranks into gear, we are grateful for the support of all our pals around the world, and look forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead.