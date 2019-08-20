Image

Mark Steyn

The Fraud of Climate Catastrophism

by Ian Plimer
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9645/the-fraud-of-climate-catastrophism

Send WhatsApp
Print

As our new audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts continues, this episode marks the conclusion of Ian Plimer's chapter, "The science and politics of climate change."

In this episode, Dr. Plimer continues debunking the various myths of climate catastrophism that have dominated the debate, and explains how these myths have so effectively influenced the political class.

To listen to the latest instalment, click here. If you'd like to catch up on the entire series, visit this page.

This serialization is one of the many perks reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything you need here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Something
  2. Seconds
  3. Stop Yer Lyin' or Yer Not Comin' to Zion
  4. Planted Joke
  5. ICE Follies, Barstool Brawls and Corn Dog Karaoke

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.