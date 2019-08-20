The Fraud of Climate Catastrophism

As our new audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts continues, this episode marks the conclusion of Ian Plimer's chapter, "The science and politics of climate change."

In this episode, Dr. Plimer continues debunking the various myths of climate catastrophism that have dominated the debate, and explains how these myths have so effectively influenced the political class.

To listen to the latest instalment, click here. If you'd like to catch up on the entire series, visit this page.

This serialization is one of the many perks reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything you need here.