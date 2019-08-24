Context Before Facts

Our newest audio serialization, of the 2012 collection Climate Change: The Facts, is tootling along nicely, with episodes so far featuring the works of Willie Soon, Ian Plimer and Mark Steyn himself, all narrated by Melissa Howes.

Today's instalment is the first part of the late Robert Carter's chapter, "The scientific context."

Dr. Carter was a geologist and longtime adviser to the Heartland Institute, also heading the earth sciences school at James Cook University in Australia.

Sadly, he passed away a few years ago, but his words are still very much with us. In this episode, we hear about how climate scientists insist on focusing on climate science's "complexity" â€“ not because it is complex, but because it justifies the use of computer models to adjudicate on the matter.

This chapter references a graph that you can find, along with all the book's others, right here.

