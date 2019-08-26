Steyn in for Rush Today!

Happy August Bank Holiday to our readers in England, Ireland, Wales and the Crown Dependencies (but not Scotland). Meanwhile, back on this side of the Atlantic, today, Monday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. As Rush himself put it on Friday:

My syndication and broadcast partners have decided that next week is an irrelevant week and that, if there is any week for me to not be here, to be sat down, to be protected from injury or other calamity, I should take next week off, just as the starters in the NFL preseason game three are taking time off. It's genuinely a nothing week. It's the week leading into Labor Day... So now that there's no shock and no surprise when next Monday comes, and the people who will never play the game for real are hosting the program.

Fortunately, I have no idea what these NFL analogies mean.

Anyway, we'll do our best to make it a not-quite-nothing week. So I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to barnstorm the nation. This weekend he was in my neighborhood - a couple of hours south of me in Keene. That's a town in the critical first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire. As Joe told his putative voters:

I love this place. Look, what's not to like about Vermont?

Close enough. And it has more of a brilliant comic precision than his usual stumblebum campaign style:

We'll talk Sleepy Joe and all the other news for a full three hours starting at midday Eastern.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my surprise and delight to discover that I'm scientifically-verified peer-reviewed Climate Change Contrarian Number Twenty-Two. Speaking of which, we continued our audio adaptation of the IPA's environmental bestseller Climate Change: The Facts with episodes on the shunning of the sun, the complexity of climatology, and giving the earth the benefit of the doubt. Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date went Fritz Lang film noir with Scarlet Street, and our Sunday song selection marked the eightieth birthday of The Wizard of Oz. If you were too busy campaigning for the New Hampshire primary in a holed skiff on Lake Champlain, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

The latest episode of Climate Change: The Facts airs here very shortly just ahead of Rush. This.series is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

See you on the radio at noon Eastern, and on the telly with Tucker tonight.