Giving the Earth the 'Benefit of the Doubt'

by Robert M. Carter
Climate Change: The Facts

Today's episode of our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts concludes the late Robert Carter's chapter, "The scientific context."

In this instalment, we hear Dr. Carter's recommendations for where we go from here, knowing how the science of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has fallen apart.

The global warming alarmists want to give the earth the 'benefit of the doubt,' Carter writes, by implementing costly and damaging measures in response to man-made climate change just in case their projections are all correct.

