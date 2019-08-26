Image

Mark Steyn

Forecasting Rain

by John Abbot and Jennifer Marohasy
Climate Change: The Facts



Today brings us the ninth instalment of the exclusive SteynOnline audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts.

In this episode of the series, we hear the chapter by Australian researchers Drs. John Abbot and Jennifer Marohasy.

The authors look at the failure of the prevailing alarmist theory of anthropogenic global warming, but also issue a call to those critical of AGW: fund alternative research programs to elicit diversity and competition in the field of ideas.

To hear this latest chapter, just head on over to this page. You can catch up on the entire series here.

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

