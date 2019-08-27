Our new audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts continues to heat up, even if the world doesn't. Today's episode is the first part of Nigel Lawson's essay, "Cool it."

Lawson, a member of the British House of Lords and once Margaret Thatcher's energy secretary, is one of the few Western politicians to not shy away from pushing back against the alarmists.

In this essay he takes on both the "science" and the purported remedies many of his colleagues champion.

