Image

Mark Steyn

Experts as Ideologues

by James Delingpole
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9682/experts-as-ideologues

Send WhatsApp
Print

Any time the media is running a climate change story or a government is trying to ram some green scheme down the throats of the voters, we're bombarded with "experts" telling us how we don't know better than them.

In this episode of our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, we hear from the anti-expert: James Delingpole.

A self-described "evil, climate-change-denying, kitten-strangling, Big-Oil-funded ignoramus," Delingpole looks at how the credentialisation of the climate change narrative has contributed to replacing science with ideology.

You can hear this latest episode here.

This series, a Mark Steyn Club exclusive, is narrated by Melissa Howes. You can catch up on all the episodes to date here.

This serialization is one of the many features reserved for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to explore the benefits of membership and give it a try for yourself, you'll find everything right here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Proroguish Charmer
  2. The Return of Biden's Mojo
  3. End of the Peer Show
  4. Steyn in for Rush Today!
  5. When Mister Electable Isn't

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.