Mark Steyn

Zombie Science

by Jo Nova
Climate Change: The Facts

Today's instalment of Climate Change: The Facts, brings us the second and final part of Jo Nova's "The trillion dollar guess and the zombie theory."

In this episode, we hear Ms. Nova's 10 lessons for hocking zombie science, from money and misrepresentation to ad hominems and adversity.

You can hear this latest episode here.

The entire series is available here.

