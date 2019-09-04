Prediction Predilection

In just a few hours, the second annual Mark Steyn Cruise will set sail from Vancouver on a glacier-ridden course to Alaska. It's been seven years since Climate Change: The Facts was first published, which was, of course, five years after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was given the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Al Gore.

Twelve years after that pivotal moment, it's a wonder there are any glaciers left for Mark Steyn Cruisers to see. Nevertheless, the more time that passes without the world getting swallowed up by the ocean, the more important it is to expose the hucksters who've profited off of their "certain" "predictions" of what will come.

In this 18th episode of our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts, we hear just how wrong these forecasts have been over the years, in the first part of a chapter by University of South Australia researcher Kesten Green and University of Pennsylvania professor J. Scott Armstrong.

Drs. Green and Armstrong ask (and answer) the important question of whether these forecasts are even the products of scientific methods.

You can hear this latest episode here.

In her narration, Melissa Howes references a chart that appears in the book's original text. You can view it here.

