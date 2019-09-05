Forecasting With Gusto, Albeit Not Accuracy

The Mark Steyn Alaska cruise is sailing through international waters right about now, amassing visual evidence of what is so formidably demonstrated in Climate Change: The Facts, the subject of our latest audio serialization.

In today's episode, we wrap up the chapter written by professors Kesten Green and J. Scott Armstrong about the failures of forecasting, at least as it's embraced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and its legion of "consensus"-makers.

What the alarmist forecasts miss, Drs. Green and Armstrong write, is the historic adaptability of mankind, and consistent reliance on models that have proven inaccurate.

You can hear this latest episode here.

Melissa Howes' reading of this episode references a couple of visual aids from the hard copy of the book, which you can view here.

This series is made possible by the support of members of the Mark Steyn Club, for whom it's available exclusively. If you'd like to explore Club membership for yourself or a loved one, all the information you need is available at this page.