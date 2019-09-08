Image

Mark Steyn

Ignoble Laureate

by Donna Laframboise
Climate Change: The Facts

"This makes each of you Nobel Laureates," Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change chairman told IPCC-affiliated academics upon the body's receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Of course, this wasn't true, but as Donna Laframboise writes, egos run amok in the world of climate scientists, where, she says, "Poorly socialised adolescents swagger and bluster, grownups are in short supply, and the sheriffs turn out to be as lawless as everyone else."

But this fraud is endemic of a larger problem that Ms. Laframboise explains in her essay, "The IPCC and the Peace Prize."

That piece is today's episode of our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts.

You can listen to it here.

