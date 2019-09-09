Image

Mark Steyn

Cavemen, Climate, And Computers

by Christopher Essex
Climate Change: The Facts

https://www.steynonline.com/9706/cavemen-climate-and-computers

Send WhatsApp
Print

Today brings us the 23rd instalment of our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts.

In this episode, University of Western Ontario mathematics professor Christopher Essex transports us to the Paleolithic era, chronicling a debate between a time traveller from today's era and a shaman that looks a lot like how today's climate debates unfold.

Except the shaman clinging to outdated wisdom represents the climate scientists of the modern era.

Have a listen to the latest episode of the series right here.

The Climate Change: The Facts audio serialization is one of many exclusive benefits for Mark Steyn Club members. To explore Club membership for yourself or a loved one, head on over to this page.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Triumph of the Will & Grace
  2. Johnson vs Johnson
  3. Bedbug Journalism
  4. The Rubber Hits the Road
  5. Triumph of the Will

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.