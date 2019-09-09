Cavemen, Climate, And Computers

Today brings us the 23rd instalment of our audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts.

In this episode, University of Western Ontario mathematics professor Christopher Essex transports us to the Paleolithic era, chronicling a debate between a time traveller from today's era and a shaman that looks a lot like how today's climate debates unfold.

Except the shaman clinging to outdated wisdom represents the climate scientists of the modern era.

Have a listen to the latest episode of the series right here.

The Climate Change: The Facts audio serialization is one of many exclusive benefits for Mark Steyn Club members. To explore Club membership for yourself or a loved one, head on over to this page.