Mark Steyn

Vinyl Score

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. In this latest edition, we chewed over everything from Thursday's Democrat debate to Felicity Huffman's fortnight in the slammer - plus the creeping kritarchy in America, Canada, Britain et al; inequality before the law; binary economics; Scots judges vs Anglo-Irish judges; California's progress from the Golden State to the Fecal State; and much more.

You don't have to be a Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Club members for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A. If you're not yet a member and you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our special Gift Membership. As for that Third Annual Mark Steyn Cruise I mentioned, don't leave it too late to book: full details here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

