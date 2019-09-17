Rumbling with Corn Pop by Mark Steyn

Tucker Carlson Tonight

September 17, 2019 https://www.steynonline.com/9741/rumbling-with-corn-pop On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" I hailed a landmark in political anecdotage: "As I understand this, Joe Biden faced down a gang leader who was threatening to cut him with a razor because Biden had called him 'Esther Williams'," he said. Williams was a competitive swimmer and an actress at the time. "In all of America's epidemic of gang violence, this has never happened before. You had said this was the greatest political anecdote of the last ten years -- it's the greatest political anecdote ever -- it should be in the Smithsonian. "Dick Morris and James Carville should be teaching this in political campaigning master classes." Click below to watch: As the coup de grÃ¢ce to this story, we should note that, like everything else in Delaware, the Wilmington pool in question has now been renamed in the Vice President's honor - as the Joseph R Biden Memorial Chain-Whupping Pool or some such. To see the full hour with Tucker, please click here. If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back on the radio north of the border with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 this Wednesday at 5pm Eastern. If you were waiting a couple of years to see if The Mark Steyn Club was in it for the long haul, well, we are, and we do welcome newcomers to our ranks. You can find more details about the Club here - or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership. © 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?