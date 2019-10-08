Image

Mark Steyn

Toss Another Virgin in the Climate Volcano

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/9743/toss-another-virgin-in-the-climate-volcano

Mark made a rare Tuesday appearance with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 to chew over the Canadian election debate, the veneration of Greta Thunberg, the incompetence of Extinction Rebellion, and the NBA's big kowtow to Beijing. Click below to listen:

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on last month's sold-out Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. So we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join us on next year's third voyage, around the Mediterranean with among others the recently Trump-pardoned Conrad Black, the fearless Douglas Murray and our stellar comedienne Michele Bachmann. But don't leave it too late: as with most travel and accommodations, the prices are more favorable the earlier you book.

If you're one of that small, brave band who prefer Steyn on camera, you're in for a plethora of delights over the rest of the week, starting tomorrow evening, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson. On the other hand, if you find Mark easier to take in non-visual formats, we have a treat in store before the week is out.

What's better than TV and radio? Seeing Steyn live on stage - as Mark Steyn Club members have just heard about in the first announcement of next month's special events. For more information on the Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and, for friends and relatives, there's always our special Gift Membership. In this our third Steyn Club season, we are grateful for the support of all our pals around the world, and look forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead.

Image

